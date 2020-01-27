US Secretary of State to visit Uzbekistan in February

27 January 2020 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will visit Tashkent on February 2-3, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The visit will be part of the Secretary of State's tour to the UK, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

During his visit to Tashkent, the US Secretary will meet with President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev and Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov. As reported, Pompeo will reinforce the US support for President Mirziyoyev’s reforms and the country’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

In Tashkent, the Secretary will also participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to stress U.S. support for a better connected, more prosperous, and more secure Central Asia, consistent with the U.S.’s new Central Asia Strategy

