Uzbekistan, Turkey sign joint statement following first meeting of Strategic Cooperation Council

Uzbekistan 20 February 2020 10:36 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a joint statement following first meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara on Feb. 19, Trend reports with the reference to Uzbek media.

President Mirziyoyev arrived in Turkey at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart on February 19.

The heads of state chaired the first meeting of the top-level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara.

Following the meeting, a number of documents on cooperation in trade, economy and technology were signed.

At the briefing for media representatives, Erdogan said that he was pleased with the visit of the President of Uzbekistan.

"We highly appreciate the visit of the delegation from the country that raised the great Imam Bukhari, Imam Maturidi, Ali Qushji, Alisher Navoi, who with their knowledge and creativity brought the world so much. We also highly appreciate that our relations with Uzbekistan, based on strong brotherly ties, have risen to the level of strategic partnership," the Turkish President said.

Mirziyoyev noted that the first session of Uzbek-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council at the highest level has opened a new page in the history of friendly relations between the two nations. He added that at the meeting, a wide range of issues relating to interaction in political, trade and economic, investment, transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres were thoroughly discussed.

"One of the central topics of our dialogue was implementation of joint projects. New projects worth over a billion dollars are being developed jointly with leading Turkish companies," Mirziyoyev said.

The sides reaffirmed the similarity of views on most regional and international issues, including within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states.

"We are ready to use all opportunities to bring our traditional friendship to a new level," the president of Uzbekistan stressed.

The visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkey continues.

