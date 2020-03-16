China to send group of doctors to Uzbekistan due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

A group of Chinese doctors will arrive in Uzbekistan to support the country's efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Health Ministry.

In addition, Uzbekistan will send its doctors to Italy, to study the country's experience in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The first case of coronavirus was recorded in Uzbekistan on March 15. The infection was discovered during the medical check-up of an Uzbek citizen who returned from France. Later, virus was also detected in the son and daughter of the infected citizen. Moreover, coronavirus was also found in an Uzbek citizen who arrived from Istanbul in the morning of March 15.

Uzbekistan is temporarily suspending air, road and rail traffic with other countries, except charter flights, which are organized to bring back Uzbek citizens back.

The outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 6,513. Over 169,387 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

