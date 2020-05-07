Uzbekistan working to eliminate energy supply damage at Sardobinsky reservoir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Specialists of the Syrdarya Territorial Power Grid Enterprise are working to eliminate damage in the sphere of energy supply caused by the dam breakage of the Sardobinsky reservoir and the subsequent flood, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

As it was established by the working group of Syrdarya Territorial Electricity Networks Enterprise JSC, because of the flood in Sardobinsky district the following electrical equipment was damaged: 51 transformers and 10.4 kilometers of overhead lines with voltage of 10.4 kV.

The number of damaged transformers on the territory of Akalta district is 28. On the territory of Mirzaabad district 27 transformers were damaged.

Together with the employees of Ferghana, Namangan and Andijan regional power companies, who arrived in Syrdarya region with all necessary technical means to assist in the restoration of the accident, specialists of Syrdarya Territorial Electricity Networks Enterprise are systematically working around the clock to restore power supply.

Currently, as a result of this work, power supply has been restored in 3182 households.

The dam built several years ago at the Sardobinsky reservoir broke on May 1, 2020 in Syrdarya region. Several villages close to the dam were flooded with water, about 70,000 people were evacuated from the site, and mud flows reached the border of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, today, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan have arrived in Maktaaral district of Turkestan region of Kazakhstan to help eliminate the consequences of the floods.

More than 30,000 people were evacuated in Turkestan Region.

