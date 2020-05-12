Uzbekistan's Samarkand to tighten quarantine measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Quarantine measures are to be tightened in Samarkand, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, since May 13, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

"According to the decision of the regional commission, from 6.00 AM (GMT+5) May 13 in the city traffic in the morning and evening without a special sticker will be banned. The decision was announced at the briefing with participation of Samarkand's governor, the city prosecutor and the chief of internal affairs," the report says.

From tomorrow the activity of all kinds of services except grocery stores, drugstores and farmers' markets is prohibited in Samarkand.

The administrations of the facilities where the sale of products is allowed, are obliged to measure the body temperature of each incoming buyer, provide the buyer with a new mask and gloves free of charge.

Block posts at the Samarkand entrances will be reinforced. Unintentional entry and movement into the city without stickers is prohibited. Personal responsibility of heads of organizations operating on these days will be increased.

"No unauthorized persons are allowed to enter the organizations and institutions. There must be a permanent duty officer at the entrance of the organization. He must measure the body temperature of each employee," the message said.

As of today, 10 mobile groups are operating in Samarkand, and 15 more groups will be formed to monitor the quarantine regime.

Starting from May 8, Uzbekistan has divided its cities and regions into three coronavirus danger zones - "red", "yellow" and "green".

Currently, the "red" zone includes Karakalpakstan, Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Samarkand, Tashkent, Bukhara and Syrdarya regions, and the "yellow" zone includes Surkhandarya, Khorezm and Tashkent city. The Navoi, Jizzak and Kashkadarya regions have been declared a "green" zone free from coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini