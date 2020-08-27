Uzbekistan's total number of recoveries from COVID-19 surpasses 36,000

Uzbekistan 27 August 2020 10:07 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan's total number of recoveries from COVID-19 surpasses 36,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased by 405 to 39,790, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 36,562 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 296 have died.

Under the instructions of President of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering the bus, otherwise, passengers will not be allowed to enter.

Moreover, from August 20, 2020, clothing and building material markets, large shops, gyms, fitness clubs, and swimming pools resumed operations.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

