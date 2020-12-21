Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for December 21 in Uzbekistan increased to 76,048, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 73,339 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 612 have died.

At the moment, 2,097 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 80 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 23 cases in the Tashkent region, eight cases in the Fergana region, three cases in the Kashkadarya region, and one case was revealed in the Jizzakh region.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan are opened for road, rail, and air transport.

Under the instructions of the President of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

The activities of preschool educational organizations and general education schools in a traditional and remote form is allowed from September 2020 in accordance with the opinions of parents and proposals of local councils of deputies.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

