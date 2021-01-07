Uzbekistan government endorses new measures to support exporters

The government of Uzbekistan will fully reimburse expenses on sending samples of products to foreign trading houses and show rooms through Uzbekistan’s diplomatic missions (no more than 20,000 U.S. dollars per year) as well as registering trademarks abroad (no more than 10,000 U.S. dollars per one exporter), Trend reports citing Kabar.

Compensation rates are set as follows:

- For the introduction of standards and obtaining certificates of conformity – 100% subject to no more than 20,000 U.S. dollars for one standard and one certificate;

- For presentations and advertising campaigns to promote local products and brands to foreign markets -- 100% subject to no more than 20,000 U.S. dollars per one exporter per year;

- For participation in international tenders and contests – 100%;

- For registration of domestic products and trademarks with foreign authorized bodies – 100%;

- For organization of business workshops, trade missions and business forums in Uzbekistan – 100%;

- For participation in business training, trade missions and business forums in foreign countries – 100%;

- For participation in exhibitions and fairs – 100%.

Domestic exports consist of the exports of all goods grown, produced, extracted or manufactured in a country, leaving the country, through customs, for a foreign destination.