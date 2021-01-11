Uzbekistan in talks with FAO over participation in World Food Summit 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Uzbekistan and FAO are in talks over active participation of Uzbekistan in the work of the World Food Summit in 2021, as well as in the preparation of documents and decisions of the summit, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

In January 2021, the Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Khodjaev, and the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu discussed and agreed on the plans for 2021 indicated in the roadmap.

FAO director general confirmed that FAO welcomes Uzbekistan's active participation in the Food Summit and looks forward to the coordination of Minister Khojaev as Chair of the Regional Conference for Europe. He also noted the importance and necessity of Khodjayev's contribution to the work of the FAO Council meetings scheduled for 2021, as well as global conferences on food and climate change.

In addition, the main points of the Country Framework Program between FAO and Uzbekistan for 2021-2025 were discussed. The program is scheduled to be approved and signed during January.

Khodjaev noted that many joint projects were implemented and several new ones were launched, for example, in greenhouse farming, locust control, rice cultivation, and beekeeping. In accordance with the new UN Sustainable Development Framework, FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture team have now prepared a new Framework Program for Uzbekistan for 2021-2025.

Also, the minister reiterated his readiness to support from Uzbekistan the creation of the International Digital Council on Food and Agriculture, especially for farmers with a small amount of financial resources.

As the minister noted, one such good opportunity for action could be the upcoming Global Forum on Food and Agriculture 2021 and the 13th Berlin Conference of Agriculture Ministers. Another venue will be the upcoming World Food Summit 2021.

The meeting ended with the signing ceremony of the Agreement between Uzbekistan and FAO on the creation of a thematic zone of Uzbekistan at the FAO headquarters.

