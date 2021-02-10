Uzbekistan sets priority to establish constructive dialogue with EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Establishing a constructive dialogue with the European side regarding the synchronization of the obligations undertaken by Uzbekistan within the framework of the WTO (World Trade Organization) and the EPCA (Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement) is a priority task, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov to discuss the current state of the negotiation process to agree on the draft EPCA between Uzbekistan and the European Union (EU).

The meeting was attended by the heads of the relevant ministries, departments, specialized committees and agencies, as well as the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

It is noted that the document is aimed at strengthening bilateral political, trade, economic and cultural interaction and is intended to replace the previous Agreement on Partnership and Cooperation between the parties, signed in 1996.

It was also noted that taking into account the fact that Uzbekistan is currently in the active phase of negotiations on accession to the WTO, establishing a constructive dialogue with the European side regarding the synchronization of the obligations undertaken by the country within the WTO and the EPCA is a priority task.

Following the discussion, the heads of ministries and departments were instructed to actively participate in the 7th round of negotiations.

The 7th round of bilateral negotiations on the trade part of the EPCA is being held in the format of videoconference from February 8 to 12, during which it is planned to consider a number of issues related to trade in goods and services, mutual investments, technical regulation mechanisms, the application of sanitary and phytosanitary measures and others spheres.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva