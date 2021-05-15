Uzbekistan to restore air communication with Saudi Arabia

Relevant ministries and departments of Uzbekistan have held a video conference with representatives of the Saudi airline Flynas and the Seera travel agency, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

During the videoconference, the parties exchanged views on the practical results of fulfilling the tasks arising from the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Uzbekistan Airways and Saudi Flynas on tourism development during the visit of the Saudi delegation to Bukhara in January to participate in a business forum.

Flynas representatives announced that from June 12 this year they plan to launch regular flights on the Riyadh – Tashkent – Riyadh route three times a week.

The travel agency Seera offers various tour packages for Saudi citizens to travel to Uzbekistan. Representatives of the company noted their interest in establishing close cooperation with Uzbek travel agencies.

Following the video conference, the parties agreed to establish close cooperation in the sphere of tourism.