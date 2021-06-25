Uzbekistan, China consider issues of mutual assistance to peace process in Afghanistan

On 25 June 2021, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatilla Irgashev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China Jiang Yan, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The sides exchanged views on the development of the situation in Afghanistan and considered issues of mutual assistance to the peace process in this country.

The expediency of continuing efforts to support peace and stability both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations, in particular the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, was voiced.

The enormous role of regional countries in continuing all-round economic and humanitarian support to the brotherly Afghan people, as well as efforts to establish a lasting and comprehensive peace in Afghanistan, was noted.