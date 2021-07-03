Uzbekistan notes increase in number of real estate purchase and sale transactions

From April to June 2021, 38 percent more transactions were concluded in Uzbekistan under contracts for the sale and purchase of real estate than in January-March. About a third of them are in the city of Tashkent. This is stated in the report "Review of the real estate market in Uzbekistan", Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

At the same time, prices have increased in the secondary housing market. Preliminary results for the second quarter of this year showed that prices in the republic on average increased by 5.72 percent compared to the previous quarter. This noticeable rise in price is observed in many regions of Uzbekistan.

During the period of the pandemic and quarantine, the forced restrictions led to the postponement of planned purchases to a later date ("the effect of deferred demand"), which could lead to a slowdown in consumer demand in the economy and an increase in savings activity.

In addition, in the context of a relative stabilization of the exchange rate, the real estate market, as an alternative source of income, has become a more highly profitable source of investment for entrepreneurs and part of the population with sufficient savings.

The activation of the real estate market on the demand side, due to the elimination of administrative barriers to the acquisition of housing in the capital, also influenced the rise in prices.

During the pandemic, all regulators - both in developed and developing countries - began to simultaneously soften monetary policy, which triggered an inflow of funds into assets, including real estate. When rising inflation becomes the main concern of investors and the public around the world, real estate is viewed as a defensive asset. Therefore, central banks are closely monitoring changes in prices in the real estate market.

It is important to understand the overvalued housing market. Despite the fact that in absolute terms, the average real estate prices are among the lowest, taking into account the standard of living, housing prices in the country are still high compared to the CIS countries and Georgia.

Thus, the ratio of the average price of real estate in the capital of Uzbekistan to GDP per capita (in purchasing power parity) is 12%. This is the third highest indicator after Moscow (Russia) - 15.8% and Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) - 13.4%.

Relatively low rates are noted in Nur-Sultan and Tbilisi, 3.3% and 6.4%, respectively.

The above factors may indirectly indicate relatively high prices in Tashkent in comparison with the capital cities of countries with higher per capita incomes.

It should be noted that, despite the relatively high level of prices for real estate in the capital, prices in this market over the past 12 months were formed without sharp price fluctuations.

The median values of prices are in the range of 6.4 - 6.7 million soums per 1 quarter. m., and average prices have a positive growth trend in the range of 2-3 percent.