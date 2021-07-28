Uzbekistan's 1H2021 main exporters revealed
TOP - 10 countries for export of Uzbekistan were revealed, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Committee on Statistics.
According to the State Committee on Statistics, in January - June 2021, countries with a high share of Uzbekistan’s exports:
China – US$1.03 billion
Turkey - US$852.6 million
Russia - US$838.0 million
Kazakhstan - US$557.4 million
Afghanistan - US$350.5 million
Kyrgyz Republic - US$347.3 million
Tajikistan - US$197.5 million
Canada - US$108.9 million
Iran - US$104.6 million
Ukraine - US$84.6 million
In January - June 2021, the total export volume of Uzbekistan made up US$7.0 billion.
