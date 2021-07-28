Uzbekistan's 1H2021 main exporters revealed

TOP - 10 countries for export of Uzbekistan were revealed, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Committee on Statistics.

According to the State Committee on Statistics, in January - June 2021, countries with a high share of Uzbekistan’s exports:

China – US$1.03 billion

Turkey - US$852.6 million

Russia - US$838.0 million

Kazakhstan - US$557.4 million

Afghanistan - US$350.5 million

Kyrgyz Republic - US$347.3 million

Tajikistan - US$197.5 million

Canada - US$108.9 million

Iran - US$104.6 million

Ukraine - US$84.6 million

In January - June 2021, the total export volume of Uzbekistan made up US$7.0 billion.