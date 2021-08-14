Uzbekistan names measures to ensure economic growth in 2H2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

An important factor in achieving economic growth in Uzbekistan is the production in the second half of the year of industrial products worth 86 trillion soums ($8 billion) at large enterprises and 142 trillion soums ($413 billion) in the regions, Trend reports citing press service of the president of Uzbekistan.

The mentioned issues was discussed during video conference by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the analysis of economic results for the first half of the year and measures to ensure sustainable economic growth in regions and industries by the end of this year.

It was noted that by the end of 2021, the textile industry in Uzbekistan can manufacture products worth more than 15 trillion soums ($1.4 billion) and export products worth $1.7 billion. Or, in the electrical industry, exports could be increased to $348 million, and in the leather industry - to $251 million.

It was noted that over the past five years, more than 30 decrees and resolutions of the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on comprehensive support and development of agriculture have been adopted.

In particular, additional land areas have been put into circulation, subsidies have been allocated. The cluster system has been introduced in all sectors of agriculture. In this year alone, more than six trillion soums ($564 million) of loans were allocated to clusters.

However, the president noted the performance in this area does not meet expectations, there are many unused opportunities.

In particular, the volume of agricultural production in the Karakalpakstan Republic, Bukhara, Kashkadarya, Samarkand, Khorezm and Tashkent regions remained at the level of last year. Plant production declined.

In addition, yield indicators remain unchanged, and for some types of products its decrease is observed. Also, an unsatisfactory level of work in the spheres of animal husbandry and poultry farming was noted.

Mirziyoyev stressed that the population's demand for food is growing, and to meet it, it is necessary to increase production volumes.

Furthermore, on May 11 this year, the president adopted a resolution on measures to accelerate the development of the service sector, which contributed to the implementation of projects to expand the range and improve the quality of services in the regions.

For the development of the sphere at the first stage, 1.6 trillion soums ($150 million) were allocated to seven commercial banks. Thanks to this, 2,400 projects have been launched in the regions.

As a result, the volume of services compared to the first half of 2020 increased by more than 18 percent. High growth was recorded in the Syrdarya, Andijan, Bukhara, Khorezm, Surkhandarya, Fergana regions and Tashkent.

