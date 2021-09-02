Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infections in Uzbekistan is 157,872 as of 1 September 2021, Trend reports citing Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, there were over 736 cases revealed in the country.

The biggest amount of cases were recorded in the capital city of Tashkent; 238 people were identified with coronavirus.

Regarding other regions, 82 people were identified with COVID-19 in Karakalpakstan, 23 people in Andijan region, 13 people in Bukhara region, 21 people in Jizzakh region, 10 people in Kashkadarya region, 11 people in Navoi region.

Moreover, 22 people were infected in Namangan region, 58 people in the Samarkand region, 19 people in Syrdarya region, 32 people in Surkhandarya region, 72 people in Fergana region, 27 people in the Khorezm region and 108 people in the Tashkent region.

In Tashkent, 142 patients have been cured and 494 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the country over the past day. The total number of recovered people reached 149,767; the recovery rate is 95 percent.

Moreover, 5 patients have died, and the number of deaths from the disease was 1,093 people.

