Uzbekistan recieves AstraZeneca vaccine from Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

German government delivered 356,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Uzbekistan through the global COVAX platform on September 11, Trend reports citing Gazeta.uz.

The delivery was organized by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) through the global COVAX platform.

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, Germany has regularly supported Uzbekistan in the fight against it,” said the German Ambassador to Tashkent, Tilo Klinner. “Our goal is to make sure that everyone in the world gets the vaccine they need. Vaccines are distributed not for political reasons, but solely out of necessity,” he said.

According to the press service of the German Embassy, ​​in July 2020, Germany allocated 2 million euros to Uzbekistan to fight the pandemic. These funds were used to partially purchase lung ventilators for hospitals. Germany also co-financed over 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for Uzbekistan under COVAX, which were delivered in March. More than 3 million masks were brought from Germany in July 2021.

On March 17, 660 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were delivered to Uzbekistan, on June 16 - 50,000, on August 14 - 276,400 doses. The total number of doses of this vaccine was over 1.3 million.

In total, Uzbekistan received 22.8 million doses of vaccines, including 18 million Chinese-Uzbek ZF-UZ-VAC2001, 3 million American Moderna and 460,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik-V. More than 1.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine are expected to ship in the next few days from the United States.

To date, more than 16.6 million doses of the vaccine have been used in the country, the number of fully vaccinated persons has exceeded 3 million.

