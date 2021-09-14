Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan has reached 165,421, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, 531 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country.

In Tashkent, 214 people with coronavirus were identified, 93 people in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 14 people in Karakalpakstan, 19 people in Andijan region, 10 people in Bukhara region, 13 people in Jizzakh region, 9 people in Kashkadarya region, 4 people in Navoi region, 17 people in Namangan region, 41 people in Samarkand region, 22 people in the Syrdarya region, 8 people in the Surkhandarya region, 55 people in the Fergana region and 12 people in the Khorezm region.

The total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 was 157,759 (+620) over the past day, and the recovery rate was 95 percent.

In addition, 5 coronavirus patients have died, bringing the number of deaths from the disease to 1,164.

