Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 18

More than 3.5 million Uzbeks have already completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that on September 17, 200,430 people received the coronavirus vaccine. Of these, 58,011 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 95,642 - the second, 46,777 - the third.

To date, the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccine administered is 18,082,373 doses.

Among the regions, residents of the Namangan region received the most vaccines - 23,106 doses. This is followed by the Tashkent (22,743 doses) and Andijan (22,232 doses) regions.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of them are in Fergana (1,893,551 doses), Namangan (1,820,628) and Andijan (1,788, 279) regions.

