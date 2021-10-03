UzAuto Motots increases production of Chevrolet Lacetti by 12.5%
In September, work was carried out to optimize production processes in the Chevrolet Lacetti production workshop, on the assembly line and in the welding workshop. This made it possible to increase the daily production of this model from 280 to 320 units (by 12.5%). This was reported by the press service of UzAuto Motors, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.
Modernization of production lines will make it possible to increase the production of these vehicles by an average of 1000 units per month.
The increase in production will shorten the queues and speed up the receipt of this popular vehicle by our consumers.
