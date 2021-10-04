Uzbekistan to hold early voting in presidential elections on October 14 - 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Early voting in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan will be held from 14 to 20 October, Trend reports with reference to the Central Election Committee.

An applicant for early voting has to indicate the reason for absence on Election Day (vacation, business trip, travel abroad, and so on) to receive a ballot paper from the relevant precinct election commission. In the presence of at least two members of the relevant precinct commission, the voter signs for receipt of the ballot paper in the voter list.

The presidential elections in Uzbekistan will be held on October 24 this year. A citizen of Uzbekistan at least thirty-five years old, fluent in the state language, permanently residing in the territory of Uzbekistan for at least 10 years immediately before the elections can be elected as president. The same person cannot serve as president for more than two consecutive terms.

There are 21,249,921 voters included in the single electronic list who will be able to vote in the elections, of which 6,993,924 are young people under 30 years of age.

Presidential candidates from five political parties of Uzbekistan are:

- UzLiDeP party - Shavkat Mirziyoyev (over 300,000 signatures of voters);

- “Milliy Tiklanish” party - Alisher Kadirov (287,900 signatures of voters);

- Ecological Party - Narzullo Oblomuradov (231,200 signatures of voters);

- People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan - Maksuda Varisova (225,000 signatures of voters);

- "Adolat" - Bakhrom Abdukhalimov (more than 213,000 signatures of voters).

---

