Uzbekistan to start pilot population census

From November 1 to 25, 2021, it is planned to conduct a pilot census in the Khodjaabad district of the Andijan region, the Yukorichirchik district of the Tashkent region, the Khiva city of the Khorezm region and the Yashnabad district of the capital, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

In order to effectively carry out these activities, training of persons and preparation for the process of a pilot census of persons who register the population are being completed.

In the pilot regions, training and practical seminars are being held to train and improve the practical skills of persons involved in work on a contract basis (the head of the registration section and his deputy, instructor, stationary registrar and registrar).

At the seminars, employees are being provided with explanations on the organization of the census work, the use of housing lists based on schematic maps of mahallas prepared by the cadastral authorities, the correct filling of questionnaires, communication with respondents, storage and delivery of completed forms.

It should be recalled that the government of Uzbekistan decided to postpone the nationwide population census to 2023, which was planned to be held in 2022.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic observed in the world, many countries are taking measures to postpone the dates of the population census to later years.