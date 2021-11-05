Uzbekistan’s tomato exports down by 7 thousand tons

In January-September 2021, Uzbekistan exported 72.9 thousand tons of tomatoes for $52.1 million, the State Statistics Committee said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

This is 7.3 thousand tons less than in the corresponding period of 2020, the committee noted.

Major importers of Uzbek tomatoes during the reporting period:

Russia – 37.7 thousand tons

Kazakhstan – 21.1 thousand tons

Kyrgyzstan – 11.8 thousand tons

Tajikistan – 2 thousand tons

Belarus – 53.6 tons

USA – 20.9 tons

Afghanistan – 12.0 tons

UAE – 9.7 tons

Ukraine – 9.1 tons

Germany – 0.5 tons