Uzbekistan’s tomato exports down by 7 thousand tons
In January-September 2021, Uzbekistan exported 72.9 thousand tons of tomatoes for $52.1 million, the State Statistics Committee said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
This is 7.3 thousand tons less than in the corresponding period of 2020, the committee noted.
Major importers of Uzbek tomatoes during the reporting period:
Russia – 37.7 thousand tons
Kazakhstan – 21.1 thousand tons
Kyrgyzstan – 11.8 thousand tons
Tajikistan – 2 thousand tons
Belarus – 53.6 tons
USA – 20.9 tons
Afghanistan – 12.0 tons
UAE – 9.7 tons
Ukraine – 9.1 tons
Germany – 0.5 tons
