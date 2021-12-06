Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.6

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has revealed 223 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 5, with 123 patients recovering from the disease, and 3 people dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 194,556 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 191,062 of them have recovered, and 1,421 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 53 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 79 people in Tashkent region.

In other regions: 14 people in Andijan region, 17 people in Bukhara region, 4 people in Jizzakh region, 1 person in Navoi region, 9 people in Namangan region, 15 people in Samarkand region, 4 people in the Syrdarya region, 12 people in the Fergana region and 13 people in the Khorezm region.