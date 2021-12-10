Uzbek Central Bank notes growth in volume of non-performing loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The volume of non-performing loans (NPL) issued by Uzbek banks from January through October 2021 increased by 2.7 times compared to the same period in 2020, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

This figure amounted to 18 trillion soums ($1.6 billion) from January through October 2021, which is 5.7 percent of the total volume of all issued loans.

The volume of NPL from January through October 2020 amounted to 6.5 trillion soums ($609 million).

During the corresponding period, the NPL of state-owned banks of Uzbekistan accounted for 15.6 trillion soums ($1.4 billion), and private banks’ NPL accounted for 2.3 trillion soums ($217.8 million).

In general, the total volume of all loans issued by banks of Uzbekistan from January through October 2021 amounted to 316.2 trillion soums ($29.3 billion).