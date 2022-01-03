Uzbekistan produces 63.27 billion kWh of electricity in Jan-Nov
About 63.27 billion kWh of electricity was produced in the Republic of Uzbekistan in January-November 2021, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.
Compared to the corresponding period of last year, the volume of electricity production increased by 5.22 billion kWh, the growth rate was 9.0%.
Tashkent region has a share of 23.0%, Syrdarya region 22.7%, Kashkadarya region 19.0% and Navoi region 15.8% in the total volume of electricity produced by electricity generation enterprises in the republic.
