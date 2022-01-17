Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosts Deputy PM of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, has arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted the guest in Tashkent. Berdimuhamedov Jr. handed him a message from the President of Turkmenistan.

The parties talked about increasing the volume of mutual trade between the two countries, discussed transit issues, as well as joint projects in industry, energy, water and agriculture.

On Monday, Berdimukhammedov met separately with his Uzbek counterpart Sardor Umurzakov.

Among the topics touched upon during the talks by government delegations was the holding of the first Forum of the Regions of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan this year.