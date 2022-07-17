Uzbekistan tightens medical control at border checkpoints

Uzbek authorities have stepped up medical controls at border checkpoints due to a cholera outbreak in Afghanistan. This was stated in the statement of the Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health (SES), Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Foreign media reported that several cases of cholera were recorded in Afghanistan.

The SES statement notes that Uzbekistan is implementing measures to prevent the spread and occurrence of cholera.

In Uzbekistan, there are currently 54 sanitary quarantine points at state border crossings, of which 36 are on roads, 11 are at international airports, 6 are on railways and 1 is in a river port.

Border checkpoints are equipped with modern thermal imaging cameras and non-contact thermometers (pyrometers).

In specialized medical institutions, examinations for cholera are carried out. Special SES laboratories are provided with the necessary equipment, reagents and nutrient media for the diagnosis of cholera. A reserve of beds in medical institutions has been created to receive patients.

Every week, specialists take samples from open water bodies and examine them for the presence of cholera pathogens.