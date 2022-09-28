Iran eyes to include Uzbekistan in Chabahar Agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Iran is ready to include Uzbekistan in the Chabahar Agreement and provide it access to the North – South Corridor, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi told Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA),Trend reports.

Earlier this year, India, Afghanistan, and Iran had mutually agreed upon a set of trilateral agreements which is known as the Chabahar agreement.

The terms of the agreement would allow India access to Afghanistan via the Iranian port of Chabahar which is on the Gulf of Oman.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Iran agreed to organize road cargo transportation from the Iranian port of Chabahar to Uzbekistan, as well as through Uzbekistan along the China-Europe route.

Previously, Raisi paid an official visit to Uzbekistan on September 14-16 this year. Issues of further strengthening bilateral relations were discussed at the meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Eighteen documents on cooperation in various fields were signed following the high-level talks between Uzbekistan and Iran.

Ebrahim Raisi also took part in the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.