Uzbekistan, Iran agree on simplification of visa regime

On October 13, an agreement between the governments of Uzbekistan and Iran on the simplification of visa procedures for representatives of business and scientific circles, and tourist groups came into force, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The agreement was signed during the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Uzbekistan on September 14-16.

According to the MFA, this document consists of 11 articles. Its entry into force will serve to further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries, develop cooperation in the areas of trade and economy, tourism and science.

The document reflects the joint agreements between the two countries on the organization of direct tourist exchange, the implementation of joint programs and projects in the fields of business and science.

On behalf of Uzbekistan, the responsibility for the implementation of the agreement has been assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties, on a parity basis and in accordance with the provisions of national legislation, introduce a simplified process for issuing visas for representatives of business and scientific circles of the states of the parties, as well as for tourist groups.

At the same time, “representatives of the business community” means citizens of the state of one party who carry out investment and entrepreneurial activities in the territory of the other party.

“Representatives of the scientific community” - citizens of the state of one party, carrying out science and scientific activities in the territory of the other party. In turn, the “tourist group” is citizens of the state of one side from 5 (five) to 20 (twenty) people who simultaneously enter the territory of the other side for tourism purposes.

The competent authorities of the states of the parties, after receiving the relevant documents required by the legislation of the states of the parties, consider them within 3 (three) business days (excluding the date of receipt of the document) and, if approved, issue a confirmation for issuing a visa.