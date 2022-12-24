Uzbekistan to enhance volumes of largest underground gas storage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Uzbekistan will significantly increase the capacity of the country's largest underground Gazli Gas Storage located in the Bukhara region, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The storage capacity will be increased from the current 3 billion to 4.5 billion cubic meters by next year, and within 2-3 years it will be brought to 8 billion cubic meters.

At the moment, there are two underground gas storage facilities in Uzbekistan. One of the underground gas storage facilities is located on the territory of Gazli in the Bukhara region, and the second is in the Khojaabad district in the Andijan region.

The storage facilities are filled with gas in the summer, and today about 20 percent of the gas consumed daily in the country during the winter months is taken from these reserves.

Recently, Uzbekistan has been increasing the production of gasoline and liquified gas against the background of growing demand for energy carriers.