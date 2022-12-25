Plans for production from 'Yangi Oʻzbekiston' field revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The goal has been set to extract 1 million tons of heavy oil per year from the "Yangi Oʻzbekiston" field, Deputy Executive Director for Heavy Oil Production and Head of the Yangi Oʻzbekiston Project Office Mikhail Chertenkov told Trend.

According to him, the field area is 730 square kilometers. The initial estimates show that reserves amount to 100 million tons of oil.

"At the moment, a program of large-scale geological exploration is being implemented in the field. A total of 102 wells have already been drilled, and 32 more wells are at the drilling stage," said Chertenkov.