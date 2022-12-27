EBRD reveals loan portfolio of projects in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The current loan portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) projects in Uzbekistan is estimated at 2 billion euros, Trend reports with reference to the EBRD.

According to the EBRD, the bank's loan portfolio is calculated for the implementation of 62 projects. The largest part of the project portfolio (68 percent or 1.4 billion euros) is directed to investments in sustainable infrastructure, 22 percent, or 453 million euros, to investments in financial institutions, and 10 percent, or 201 million euros - to industry, commerce and agribusiness.

The bank has generally invested more than 3.7 billion euros in 121 projects in Uzbekistan. Last year, the EBRD provided loans in the amount of 607 million euros for the implementation of 22 projects in Uzbekistan, and over the past four years, this figure has reached 2 billion euros for lending to 71 projects in the public and private sectors of the country.