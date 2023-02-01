Tashkent to host first Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan interregional forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The first Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, on February 23-24, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

According to the source, the organization of the forum, besides Azerbaijan’s AZPROMO, is supported by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of investments, industry, and trade; Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

At the event, along with officials of both countries, entrepreneurs from various sectors of the economy will also participate.

Within the framework of the forum, the 3rd meeting of the Uzbek-Azerbaijani business Council, as well as bilateral meetings will be held.

Entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan are invited to the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum. Entrepreneurs who want to participate in the forum can register here.