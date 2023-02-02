Uzbekistan plans to relaunch Norh Sokh storage facility with Kyrgyzstan - President Mirziyoyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Uzbekistan plans to offer to Kyrgyzstan to relaunch the old North Sokh underground gas storage of Fergana region, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with residents in the Andijan region, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

During his speech, the president mentioned the main part of the gas storage facility with a total volume of 2.5 − 3 billion cubic meters is located in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, while the compressors are in Uzbekistan’s territory.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of holding negotiations with the Kyrgyz side on the joint use of the South Sokh underground gas storage.

The North Sokh underground gas storage facility was established in 1978 in order to provide natural gas to consumers of the Fergana region during the autumn-winter season. About 33 years later, since 2011, the work of the gas storage facility has been suspended, due to border delimitation matters.

Furthermore, there are two underground gas storage facilities in Uzbekistan. One of the underground gas storage facilities is located on the territory of Gazli in the Bukhara region, and the other one is in the Khojaabad district of the Andijan region.