Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air launches first domestic flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Uzbek low-cost flight operator “Centrum Air” has launched its first domestic flight on Tashkent- Fergana route, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

According to the statement, on February 15, 2023, at 09:52 (GMT+5), a plane of Centrum Air landed at the Fergana International Airport. Flights on Tashkent - Fergana - Tashkent route will be carried out twice a week – on Fridays and Sundays.

The message said that a low-cost flight operator also plans to launch a flight from Tashkent to Urgench. Starting from February 17, 2023, charter flights on Tashkent – Urgench – Tashkent route will be carried out on Airbus A320 aircraft twice a week – on Fridays and Sundays.

Centrum Air is an Uzbek low-cost carrier that started to operate passenger flights on January 2023. The fleet of the air carrier consists of two Airbus A320 aircraft, and in the near future, the flight operator plans to purchase an additional passenger board — a Boeing 737.

Meanwhile, the first flight of Centrum Air was carried out on January 18, 2023, on Vilnius - Tashkent route. The low-cost airline plans to expand its feet to 20 aircraft in 2023, and in the next three years to 100.