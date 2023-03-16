Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Airways to carry out first flights to Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod

16 March 2023
Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Uzbekistan Airways has announced the launch of flights from Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent to Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Starting from March 26, 2023, the air carrier will operate flights on Tashkent – Nizhny Novgorod – Tashkent route on an Airbus 320 aircraft, twice a week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The flight schedule (local time for each airport):

departure from Tashkent — 18:00, arrival in Nizhny Novgorod — 20:00;

departure from Nizhny Novgorod — 21:30, arrival in Tashkent — 3:00.

In February 2023, Uzbekistan Airways announced the launch of flights with Russian cities such as Omsk, Orenburg, and Nizhnevartovsk.

The flights to Nizhnevartovsk will be carried out from Uzbekistan’s Namangan region. Starting from March 31, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways will be operating flights on the Namangan-Nizhnevartovsk-Namangan route once a week, on Fridays.

