Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to host EBRD’s Annual Meeting & Business Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Annual Meeting & Business Forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will be held on May 16-18 in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, Trend reports via the bank.

The bank says that “Investing in Resilience” is – the focus topic of the Annual Meeting & Business Forum, which is aimed at ensuring economic stability in times of crisis and promoting sustainable economic growth.

EBRD notes that policymakers, business leaders, as well economic experts will take part in this event.

The main purpose of this meeting is to discuss practical strategies for establishing a more resilient global economy, as well as to provide the EBRD with a chance to review its accomplishments over the past year and set out plans for the future.

Furthermore, EBRD has invested almost 3.71 billion euros in 121 projects in Uzbekistan.