Germany to provide funding for supporting special UN Trust Fund in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Germany will allocate some $700,000 to support the activities of the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security for the Aral Sea Region in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, Germany will invest this amount of money, within the framework of the recently signed agreement.

In the signing ceremony took part Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sarvar Khamidov, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Germany to Uzbekistan Tilo Klinner, and UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan Consuelo Vidal.

Ministry says that the funds allocated by Germany will be directed to targeted support to reduce the negative impact of the severe environmental situation on the residents of the region.

In total, within the framework of the priority areas of the UN Trust Fund, more than $16 million has been allocated for the realization of 7 projects in the Beruniy, Takhtakupyr, Bozataw, Kungrad, and Muynak districts of Karakalpakstan region and the city of Nukus.

Uzbekistan was able to provide some 11,000 residents of 5 remote villages with clean drinking water, establish a stable electricity supply to 8,922 residents of 17 settlements, launch 13 private enterprises and 3 agricultural cooperatives, modernize 3 perinatal centers, etc.