Parliament of Uzbekistan supports agreement on mutual arms supplies with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Senators of Uzbekistan’s Parliament have approved the law on the ratification of agreements with the government of Azerbaijan on military cooperation at the parliament’s 39th plenary session, Trend reports via the press service of the parliament.

According to the press service, during the meeting, the senators approved the laws "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation in the military field ", and "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on military-technical cooperation ".

According to member of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Relations, Foreign Investment and Tourism Anvar Tuychiyev, the validity of the agreements is designed for five years with the possibility of their extension.

"The Agreement on Military-Technical Cooperation ensures mutual supplies of military products, weapons, military equipment, as well as training of military personnel. Within the agreement on cooperation in the military field, the defense departments of the two countries will develop annual cooperation plans," Tuichiev said.

He noted that they will serve to further enhance the defense and increase the potential of the two countries’ armies.

These agreements between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were signed during the working visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan on June 21, 2022.

The 39th plenary session of the Parliament of Uzbekistan is being held on April 6-7, 2023.