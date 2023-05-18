Uzbekistan issues commemorative postage stamp on 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Uzbekistan’s State Post LLC issued a postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in accordance with the project and order of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties under the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan.

The postage stamp with the portrait of the great leader Heydar Aliyev was made in connection with the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan.

The stamp will be sent to the museums of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as state and government representatives of both countries, and will be issued for domestic and international circulation in Uzbekistan.

The committee noted that a publication in Uzbek dedicated to the great leader Heydar Aliyev would be published in the near future, and an auditorium in honor of the great leader is planned to be opened at the leading university of Uzbekistan.