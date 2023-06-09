Uzbekistan, FAO to develop new comprehensive co-op program until 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. One of the priority areas of partnership between Uzbekistan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is the development of a new comprehensive cooperation program until 2023, Trend reports.

This was stated during the meeting between Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Director General of the FAO Qu Dongyu, which was held as part of the president's official visit to Italy.

Among the priority areas, the development of a comprehensive cooperation program until 2030 was highlighted. This program aims to implement specific projects and initiatives related to food security, fundamental scientific research, digitalization of agriculture, and addressing environmental issues in the Aral Sea region, among others.

Furthermore, the practical aspects of expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and this international specialized institution were discussed, particularly focusing on important areas such as agricultural modernization and food security.

The president of Uzbekistan expressed special satisfaction with the fruitful collaboration achieved in recent years. Both parties expressed interest in further expanding their partnership, considering the increasing global risks to food security.

Additionally, preparations for the upcoming high-level International Conference under the auspices of the FAO in Uzbekistan's Samarkand were discussed.