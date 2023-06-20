Honeywell UOP may assist Uzbekistan in digitalization of gas production industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. American multi-national energy company, Honeywell UOP, may assist Uzbekneftegaz JSC, state-owned holding company of Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry, in digitalization of its production processes, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between the management of Uzbekneftegaz and Ben Driggs, President of Honeywell UOP.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current cooperation issues related to digitalization and the application of Honeywell UOP's technologies and software products at the production facilities of Uzbekneftegaz.

Honeywell UOP develops and supplies technologies for oil refining, gas processing, petrochemicals, and major sectors of the processing industry.

The companies have implemented more than 20 projects jointly with Uzbekistan as a licensor and contractor for technological equipment, including projects at the Bukhara Refinery, Fergana Refinery, Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex, Ustyurt Gas Chemical Complex, Mubarek Gas Processing Plant, Asia Trans Gas LLC, Uzbekistan GTL plant, and others.