Spanish Talgo plans to supply more trains to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 4. Talgo, a Spanish manufacturer of intercity, standard, and high-speed passenger trains, has expressed interest to supply additional railroad trains to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed during the talks between Jahongir Ganiev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Spain, and Carlos De Palacio Oriol, Chairman at Talgo.

Talgo's chairman expressed strong interest in continuing the longstanding and fruitful cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of railway transport. In addition to the existing 6 sets of Talgo-250 high-speed trains, the company intends to supply an additional 4 sets.

Carlos De Palacio Oriol emphasized that, despite the high workload due to the production of 64 trains for Denmark and Germany, Talgo is ready to manufacture and deliver 4 sets of Afrosiyob electric trains to the Uzbek railway company within the scheduled timeframe.

The financing for the entire order is expected to be realized through the attraction of long-term preferential loans from the Corporate Internationalization Fund (FIEM) under the Government of Spain.

Currently, Uzbekistan has a high-speed rail network spanning 600 kilometers, operating with the renowned Talgo 250 trains. These trains are operated by Uzbekistan Railways and are branded as Afrosiyob. The high-speed rail system utilizes upgraded conventional rail lines to provide efficient and comfortable transportation for passengers.