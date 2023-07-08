Uzbekistan observes "blackout" on eve of presidential elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan observes a "blackout period" on the eve of presidential elections.

The night before, all promotional materials, such as banners, posters and billboards, which contained information about the country's development program and improving the living conditions of the population, presented by presidential candidates, were removed in Tashkent and other settlements of the country.

Today, it is forbidden to publish the results of public polls, forecasts of election results and other studies related to the ongoing elections.

Early voting in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan took place from June 28 to July 5.

The elections to be held in the country on July 9 will be the first since the adoption of amendments to the constitution based on the results of the referendum held on April 30, 2023.

Some 10,784 polling stations have been established in the republic, 56 of which operate at diplomatic and other representations of Uzbekistan in 39 foreign countries.

Amendments to the Constitution provide for an increase in the term of office of the president from 5 to 7 years.