UAE determined to build new renewable energy plants in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 23. Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates agreed on the construction of new wind, solar, and hydroelectric power plants in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The news followed a recent meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and representatives of the Ministry of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

The parties reviewed the current condition and possibilities for trade and economic cooperation, as well as the implementation of investment projects in green energy, transportation, logistics, and infrastructure.

The delegates also addressed the possibility of enticing Emirati enterprises to build a linked logistics infrastructure in Uzbekistan and the UAE, including cooperative storage facilities.

Earlier this year, the UAE's AMEA Power Energy Company stated its intention to engage in the development of wind and solar power projects in Uzbekistan.

The countries reached an agreement to collaboratively implement energy projects in the Bukhara and Navoi regions, as well as in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, an autonomous republic of Uzbekistan.

Another international renewable project implemented in Uzbekistan is the Scaling Solar 2 Project, which has received financing support in the amount of $12 million from the World Bank.

The project will help expand the country’s capacity to produce clean and renewable energy as well as further support the government’s agenda for renewable energy development.