ICT - driving force of post-economic growth for Uzbekistan, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Uzbekistan sees ICT as a driving force for its post-economic growth, Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov said at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"Uzbekistan has been actively working to create favorable conditions for IT companies since 2017. The country features an innovative environment known as IT Park, where businesses can become residents and be tax-exempt. IT workers also pay lower taxes than workers in other industries," he added.

According to the minister, Uzbekistan has set a goal of increasing the number of IT specialists by 2030.

"Recent Russian-Ukrainian events have had a significant impact on the relocation of some IT companies to Uzbekistan. Companies that were formerly functioning in the Western world have increased their presence in the country. Many gifted specialists have also approached us. For this, a special scheme known as the IT Visa has been developed, which facilitates the relocation to Uzbekistan for owners of IT companies, businessmen, and IT professionals," Shermatov added.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel