Protocol signed to rule Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye corridor's growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye have signed a protocol on the development of transport links along the ‘Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye’ transport corridor, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of the first meeting of the railway administrations of the countries participating in the ‘Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye’ transport corridor in Istanbul.

The implementation of competitive railway prices and an increase in traffic volumes along the route were the main topics of discussion.

The parties agreed that establishing affordable and competitive transportation pricing along this route will contribute to an increase in the volume of goods and cargo transported.

Meanwhile, the Protocol on the formation of the ‘Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye’ transport corridor was signed within the framework of the 12th meeting of Ministers of Transport of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization in November of 2023.

As per Uzbekistan’s Transport Ministry, the newly formed corridor is an important element of the development of transport infrastructure and trade relations between the countries of the region.