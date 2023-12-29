Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Airlines offs its maiden demo flight

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 29. Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Airlines (Air Samarkand) has performed its first demonstration flight, Trend reports.

As per Air Samarkand, the plane of a private airline has operated a test flight between Uzbek cities of Samarkand and Tashkent.

The flight was operated with the Airbus A330 aircraft. Moreover, Air Samarkand received an operator's certificate from the Civil Aviation Agency of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the Air Samarkand airline was established in April of 2023. The company announced plans to establish flights to 14 cities in Russia and Asian countries on medium-haul Airbus A320 full economy configuration aircraft.

The first Airbus A330, leased from China's Minsheng Financial Leasing, arrived in Uzbekistan on November 2 of 2023.

The carrier also received several A320 and A321 aircraft.

In the nearest future, Air Samarkand plans to launch regular and charter flights from Samarkand to Southeast Asia, Türkiye, China and the Middle East.