Spanish bank prepared to finance investment projects in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Spanish Santander Bank expressed readiness to allocate credit funds worth $500 million to finance promising investment projects expected to be implemented in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This was discussed during the meeting with the regional manager of the largest Spanish Santander bank David Plaza, at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Madrid.

The representative of the Spanish bank emphasized that Santander is among the five largest banks in Europe and is the leader in terms of assets in the world. The total assets of the bank amounted to 1.8 trillion euros as of 2023.

It was noted that the bank has also been the leader in Europe in terms of the number of deals concluded in the field of export-import operations for the past two years.

During the meeting, the regional manager of Santander David Plaza noted that the bank's management is currently considering the possibility of entering the Uzbek market for banking services.

At the end of the meeting, it was noted that the possibility of financing investment projects in Uzbekistan will be a factor in accelerating the opening of the Spanish bank's representative office in the republic.

Earlier, the Spanish Almar Water Solutions company expressed readiness to build a water treatment plant in Uzbekistan.

At the initial stage, the company planned to develop project documentation and agree tariffs with Uzbekistan's Suvtaminot Joint Stock Company and Samarkand region administration. After that, the parties will be able to sign a mutual agreement on the implementation of the project.